400,000 Shares in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU) Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,045,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALTUU opened at $12.98 on Friday. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.48.

Altitude Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

