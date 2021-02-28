$54.35 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will announce sales of $54.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.97 million and the highest is $56.51 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted sales of $50.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year sales of $182.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180.57 million to $186.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $212.78 million, with estimates ranging from $205.75 million to $219.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on EGLE shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $31.50 to $27.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

EGLE opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $32.44. The company has a market cap of $323.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $80,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel purchased 8,287 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $149,994.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,044.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.