5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) Price Target Increased to C$5.25 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

VNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$5.50 target price on shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of VNP stock opened at C$4.73 on Thursday. 5N Plus Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.01 and a 52-week high of C$4.80. The stock has a market cap of C$386.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.13.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

