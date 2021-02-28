680 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Purchased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $395.48 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -470.81 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROKU. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on Roku from $220.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.63.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 68,603 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.68, for a total transaction of $19,598,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,829,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.60, for a total value of $9,996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 900,807 shares of company stock worth $331,332,144 in the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.