8,044 Shares in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Terex by 222.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 46,730 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Terex by 8.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Terex by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,337,000 after acquiring an additional 122,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Terex by 3.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 17,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $749,254.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,552 shares in the company, valued at $32,108,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,097,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,546 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,073.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,104 shares of company stock worth $6,457,987 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TEX opened at $41.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.55. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -686.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEX. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

