A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Updates Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.90-3.20 for the period.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.44. 221,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.72. A-Mark Precious Metals has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $204.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of -0.44.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 55.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Equities analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $653,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian Aquilino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $144,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,169 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,903 in the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

