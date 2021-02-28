AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) PT Raised to $50.00

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) had its price objective raised by research analysts at DA Davidson from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 35.15% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AAON’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on AAON in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $77.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.67. AAON has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $81.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day moving average is $64.88.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AAON will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AAON by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of AAON by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AAON by 0.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

