Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.34). William Blair also issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01).

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AXDX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $19.11. The company has a market cap of $595.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 29,622 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 116,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 48,999 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 30,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $314,236.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 24,910 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $311,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

