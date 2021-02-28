Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $136.16 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $143.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.73.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XLRN shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.36.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $62,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,911.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total transaction of $515,771.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,422,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,622 shares of company stock worth $8,025,691 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Earnings History for Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)

