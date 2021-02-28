Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT Raised to $3.50

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $2.75 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 69.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AAVVF. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.82.

Advantage Oil & Gas stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $389.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.83. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

