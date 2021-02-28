Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 5,545 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 37.5% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $238,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $237.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.40. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $643.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

