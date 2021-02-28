Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,856,615,000 after buying an additional 64,730 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,763,000 after buying an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $909,944,000 after buying an additional 278,285 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $703,509,000 after buying an additional 77,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $439,005,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,772.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,312 shares of company stock worth $47,048,637 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.14.

Shares of NOW opened at $533.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $553.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.12, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

