Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Director Sells $292,400.00 in Stock

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 502,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,705,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ATSG opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 0.71. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Air Transport Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

