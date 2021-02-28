Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $180.00 at Barclays

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ABNB. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.35.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $206.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.80. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Worm Capital LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,665,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,680,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.