Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives $120.22 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.22.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

AKAM opened at $94.50 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,303 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,263,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 227,553 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after buying an additional 46,329 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 55,043 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 37,739 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

