Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.86. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $41.16. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 0.58.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $89,328.20. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,115 shares of company stock worth $447,916. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 44,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

