Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,831,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966,918 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Allegheny Technologies worth $332,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Benchmark raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CFO Donald P. Newman bought 12,500 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $210,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $19.66 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $22.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $658.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

