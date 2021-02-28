Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,370,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376,369 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $43,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Kroger in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

The Kroger stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $210,812.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.