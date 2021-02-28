Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $48.69 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,394 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Trane Technologies worth $48,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 709.9% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TT. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Argus raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.72.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT opened at $153.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $156.51.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

