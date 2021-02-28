Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,349,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,259 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Carrier Global worth $50,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 253,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after buying an additional 37,354 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

