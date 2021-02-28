Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 106,031 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 619,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,031 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $53,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ES. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of ES opened at $79.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $98.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.04.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.