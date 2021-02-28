Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,803 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $50,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YMAB. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 178.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 229.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San sold 40,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $2,088,432.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $801,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,542,232 over the last quarter. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $35.17 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36. As a group, research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YMAB. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

