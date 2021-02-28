Ambertech Limited (AMO.AX) (AMO) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on March 30th

Ambertech Limited (AMO.AX) (ASX:AMO) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get Ambertech Limited (AMO.AX) alerts:

Ambertech Limited (AMO.AX) Company Profile

Ambertech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various technologies for the professional and consumer audio/visual markets in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Professional, Lifestyle Entertainment, and New Zealand segments. The company distributes high technology equipment to professional broadcast, film, recording, and sound reinforcement industries; home theatre products to dealers; projection and display products for business and domestic applications; and custom installation components for home theatre, and commercial installations to dealers and consumers.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Ambertech Limited (AMO.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambertech Limited (AMO.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.