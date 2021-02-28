American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDG. CWM LLC purchased a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDG stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average of $70.02. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $84.00.

