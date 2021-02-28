Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $185.00 at Raymond James

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.20.

ADI opened at $155.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.00 and a 200 day moving average of $134.95. The company has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total transaction of $251,638.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,928.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,321 shares of company stock worth $3,611,451. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

