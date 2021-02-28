Analysts Set Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Target Price at $12.44

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.44.

CLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -47.64 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 947.8% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568,400 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at $7,240,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,378,287 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561,536 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $30,833,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at $8,280,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

