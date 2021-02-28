Analysts Set Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target at $87.67

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NARI shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,938,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,310,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,705,899.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $1,059,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,971 shares in the company, valued at $24,957,465.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,842,503 shares of company stock worth $135,384,475 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 17.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Inari Medical stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $104.60. The company had a trading volume of 428,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,003. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.47. Inari Medical has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

