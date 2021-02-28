Analyzing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) and BlueNRGY Group (OTCMKTS:CBDEF)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) and BlueNRGY Group (OTCMKTS:CBDEF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

18.3% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and BlueNRGY Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 2 0 6 0 2.50 BlueNRGY Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus price target of $99.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.39%. Given Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is more favorable than BlueNRGY Group.

Profitability

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and BlueNRGY Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 37.94% 28.73% 20.16% BlueNRGY Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlueNRGY Group has a beta of -12.35, meaning that its share price is 1,335% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and BlueNRGY Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $34.63 billion 18.86 $11.83 billion $3.39 37.15 BlueNRGY Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than BlueNRGY Group.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats BlueNRGY Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in HsinChu, Taiwan.

BlueNRGY Group Company Profile

BlueNRGY Group Limited operates in the renewable energy and energy-efficiency sectors worldwide. The company's Solar PV segment is involved in the provision of engineering design, supply, and installation services to retail, commercial, and utility-scale customers with professional engineering solutions to make use of solar power. Its Parmac segment provides a range of mechanical services and air-conditioning services in support of developers, builders, and commercial tenants at the mid-tier level. The company's Monitoring & Performance Analytics segment offers device-agnostic energy monitoring solutions for solar photovoltaic installation. Its Power Plant Operations includes remote area power systems. BlueNRGY Group Limited markets its residential and commercial solar installations under the Westinghouse brand name. The company was formerly known as CBD Energy Limited and changed its name to BlueNRGY Group Limited in March 2015. BlueNRGY Group Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.