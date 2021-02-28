Anfield Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Anfield Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group comprises 1.3% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BX opened at $69.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.32 and its 200-day moving average is $59.28. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

