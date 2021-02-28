Anfield Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,150 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

Shares of QCOM opened at $136.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

