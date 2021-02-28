Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) & Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Critical Contrast

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) and Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.6% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Annaly Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays an annual dividend of $4.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Annaly Capital Management pays out 88.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays out 62.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Annaly Capital Management has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Alexandria Real Estate Equities has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Annaly Capital Management and Alexandria Real Estate Equities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management 0 2 10 0 2.83 Alexandria Real Estate Equities 0 1 6 0 2.86

Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus target price of $8.10, suggesting a potential downside of 2.48%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus target price of $160.88, suggesting a potential upside of 0.74%. Given Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alexandria Real Estate Equities is more favorable than Annaly Capital Management.

Risk & Volatility

Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management $3.79 billion 3.07 -$2.16 billion $1.00 8.31 Alexandria Real Estate Equities $1.53 billion 14.25 $363.17 million $6.96 22.94

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Annaly Capital Management. Annaly Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexandria Real Estate Equities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management -20.12% 13.27% 1.57% Alexandria Real Estate Equities 29.07% 4.79% 2.66%

Summary

Alexandria Real Estate Equities beats Annaly Capital Management on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments. It also provides financing to private equity-backed middle market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF"). The asset base in North America includes 31.9 million RSF of operating properties and 3.3 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 7.1 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects, and 7.4 million SF of future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science, technology, and agtech campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity, and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, technology, and agtech companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns, and greater long-term asset value.

