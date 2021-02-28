ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Cut to $392.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $413.00 to $392.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.96% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $340.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $200.07 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $376.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.47.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,346,099. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,569 shares of company stock valued at $11,495,497. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter worth $207,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 13.0% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 70.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 64.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 17.5% in the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

