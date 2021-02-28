Citigroup Reaffirms Sell Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

ANTO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Antofagasta to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,020.63 ($13.33).

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,782.50 ($23.29) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,564.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,268.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.58. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 575 ($7.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,909.05 ($24.94).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

