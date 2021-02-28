Citigroup Reaffirms Sell Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.
ANTO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Antofagasta to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,020.63 ($13.33).
Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,782.50 ($23.29) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,564.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,268.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.58. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 575 ($7.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,909.05 ($24.94).
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
