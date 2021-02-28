Aperio Group LLC Acquires 316 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 789.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 37,874 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 286,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,553,000 after purchasing an additional 27,552 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 6,536 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $1,114,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,370,387. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total transaction of $4,506,334.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,770,107.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,226 shares of company stock valued at $10,496,324. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $159.66 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $182.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.80, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BFAM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

