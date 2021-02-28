Aperio Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRI. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 31.2% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 4.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the third quarter worth $2,172,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 48.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 137.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $141.23 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.20 and a 12 month high of $150.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.21.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Primerica’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

