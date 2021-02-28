Aperio Group LLC Sells 1,238 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Shares of HI opened at $46.46 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average is $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.96%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.