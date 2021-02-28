Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.23

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.23 and last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 97011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMEH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,489,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after buying an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 62,746 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 41,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 24,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company, leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver quality care to its patients.

