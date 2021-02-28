Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.23

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.23 and last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 97011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.
Several analysts recently weighed in on AMEH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19.
Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company, leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver quality care to its patients.
