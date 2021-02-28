AR Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

AR Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in BP by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BP. HSBC downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

BP traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $24.41. 22,831,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,962,996. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average is $20.45. The company has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.03%.

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

