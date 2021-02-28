Ashley Services Group Limited (ASH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2021

Ashley Services Group Limited (ASX:ASH) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44.

About Ashley Services Group

Ashley Services Group Limited provides labor hire, recruitment, and training services in Australia. It operates through two segments, Labor Hire and Training. The company offers white-collar recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract placements through multi-specialist providers under the Blackadder brand name; and labor hire and workforce solutions under the Action Workforce and Concept Engineering brands.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Ashley Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashley Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit