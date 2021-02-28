ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 590.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in ASML were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 382.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML stock opened at $567.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $238.07 billion, a PE ratio of 63.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $191.25 and a 12 month high of $608.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $556.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.24.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.8864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.40%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.40.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.