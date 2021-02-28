Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.21.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATCO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Atlas in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Atlas alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 174,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25,645 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Atlas in the third quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Atlas in the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas by 95.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 129,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Atlas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

ATCO opened at $13.43 on Friday. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.10%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.