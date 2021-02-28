AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.13.

ATRC stock opened at $65.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 1.13. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $67.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $182,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Insiders sold 349,455 shares of company stock valued at $20,101,556 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 42.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

