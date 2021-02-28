Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Receives $41.00 Average PT from Analysts

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Avista stock opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Avista has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.13%.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $42,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $82,671.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

