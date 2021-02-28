Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) PT Raised to $200.00 at Robert W. Baird

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AXON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $165.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $212.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -80.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. On average, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

