B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock Price Up 11.1% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $67.93 and last traded at $65.82. Approximately 540,474 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 204,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.27.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $3.50 per share. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.27%. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day moving average is $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

In other B. Riley Financial news, insider B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Joseph Sheldon bought 2,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $102,256.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,157. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 133,645 shares of company stock worth $5,882,290. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,625,000 after buying an additional 134,511 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 905,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 438,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,375,000 after buying an additional 77,511 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 386,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,078,000 after buying an additional 25,588 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 358,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the period. 44.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

