Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Purchased by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $25.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

