Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2021

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RDEIY. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Red Eléctrica Corporación presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

RDEIY opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)

