Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $31,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,029,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414,766 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,267.4% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,170,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846,525 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,809,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,735,000 after acquiring an additional 333,971 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,692,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,166,000 after acquiring an additional 828,312 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,161,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,330,000 after buying an additional 416,585 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $64.73 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $69.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.96.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.