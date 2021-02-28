BitBall (BTB) Achieves Market Cap of $1.07 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 23% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $766,953.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,262.58 or 0.99556478 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00038872 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008789 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00091448 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000267 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003136 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

