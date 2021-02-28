BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,617,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286,579 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.78% of SPX worth $360,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SPX by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of SPX by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,134,751.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $55.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.14 and a 200 day moving average of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SPX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $60.06. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

